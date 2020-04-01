Southwark Community Relief Fund launched

Local funders have joined forces to launch a £455,000 relief fund to help Southwark charities, community organisations and social enterprises deal with the impact of COVID-19.

The new funding pot has been put together by United St Saviour's Charity (£150,000), Peter Minet Trust (£25,000), Southwark Charities (£20,000) and Guy's and St Thomas' Charity (£250,000),

This local Southwark Community Response Fund will be managed by United St Saviour's Charity and all applications will go through the London Community Response portal.

Guy's and St Thomas' Charity is also looking into making equivalent funding available for response in Lambeth, the other London borough where it works.

The first phase of the London Community Response (now open) is offering funding for urgent needs  with grants of up to £5,000 for food and essentials. The second wave of funding will be for larger grants, service transformation, and ongoing work to support communities.

Contributions to this fund are very welcome and can be done by going through crowdfunding site SpaceHive or by contacting United St Saviour's directly.

Martyn Craddock, chief executive of United St Saviour's Charity, said: "Keeping Southwark's voluntary and community sector going during this extraordinary period is critical.

"Being able to coordinate a small group of funders will mean we can get support out quickly to where it is needed most."

Charities and community groups seeking more information on the Southwark Community Response Fund and guidance on how to apply should visit the London Community Response site or contact Sarah Thurman at United St Saviour's Charity on [email protected] or 07703 715 145.