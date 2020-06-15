London SE1 community website

SE1 churches begin to reopen doors for private prayer

Monday 15 June 2020
London SE1 website team

St George's Cathedral and St John's Waterloo are the first SE1 churches to reopen for private prayer in accordance with the latest Government guidelines.

St George's Cathedral
St George's Cathedral

St George's Cathedral was the first local place of worship to reopen its doors, with hand sanitiser stations set up at the entrance.

The Archbishop of Southwark had recently urged the Prime Minister to allow churches to open, arguing that it would be incongruous for them to remain shut whilst non-essential shops were allowed to trade.

Like most churches, St George's Cathedral's initial opening hours will be shorter than usual due to the need for extra supervision of visitors and cleaning of surfaces.

St John's Waterloo will be open for two hours a day between midday and 2pm.

In Bermondsey Street, St Mary Magdalen opens on Wednesday morning.

The Anglican Southwark Cathedral plans to reopen its doors on Saturday 4 July.

Two other Roman Catholic churches – the Church of the Most Precious Blood and Holy Trinity Dockhead – will announce reopening dates in due course.

Although plans to allow congregations to assemble for acts of worship have yet to be formally announced by the Government, many churches are preparing for some restrictions on gatherings to be eased in July.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour