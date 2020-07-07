London SE1 community website

Tanner Street Park tennis courts: online booking introduced

Tuesday 7 July 2020
London SE1 website team

Tennis players wanting to use the courts at Tanner Street Park in Bermondsey will need to make an online reservation when a new system is introduced from Thursday 9 July.

The online booking system was due to be launched in April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bookings can be made up to seven days in advance using the Tennis in Southwark website, and individuals can reserve up to one hour a day.

Use of the tennis courts remains free of charge, despite earlier council plans to introduce fees.

Southwark Council says the booking scheme will "address the frustration of waiting for courts that is experienced at the moment".

Later in the year Tanner Street Park is due to be one of the pilot locations for keypad access, where only those who have made bookings will be able to open the gates to to the tennis courts.


