Guy’s and St Thomas' featured on new hospital Top Trumps set

SE1's two world-famous hospitals are featured in a special edition of the Top Trumps card game.

The pack of cards rates 30 UK hospitals on year of opening, number of beds, a fame score and a 'rainbow rating'.

Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital get a card each – but sticklers for accuracy will quibble with some of the 'facts'.

St Thomas' Hospital is described as being located in Westminster, despite being proudly situated on the Lambeth bank of the Thames.

The fact file also says that St Thomas' Hospital is named after St Thomas Becket, whereas the dedication was changed to St Thomas the Apostle after the Reformation.

The bundle of Top Trumps hospitals and key workers packs costs £5, with £1.50 going to the NHS.