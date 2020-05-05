London SE1 community website

Guy’s and St Thomas' featured on new hospital Top Trumps set

Tuesday 5 May 2020
London SE1 website team

SE1's two world-famous hospitals are featured in a special edition of the Top Trumps card game.

Guy’s and St Thomas' featured on new hospital Top Trumps set

The pack of cards rates 30 UK hospitals on year of opening, number of beds, a fame score and a 'rainbow rating'.

Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital get a card each – but sticklers for accuracy will quibble with some of the 'facts'.

St Thomas' Hospital is described as being located in Westminster, despite being proudly situated on the Lambeth bank of the Thames.

The fact file also says that St Thomas' Hospital is named after St Thomas Becket, whereas the dedication was changed to St Thomas the Apostle after the Reformation.

The bundle of Top Trumps hospitals and key workers packs costs £5, with £1.50 going to the NHS.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour