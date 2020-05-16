Borough High Street: pavements widened for social distancing

Pavements at the northern end of Borough High Street and parts of Southwark Street and St Thomas Street have been widened as part of the Mayor of London's Streetspace scheme to make it easiest for pedestrians to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

There's now extra space for pedestrians on both the east and west sides of Borough High Street, as far south as the George Inn

The wider pavements are part of the Mayor's Streetspace for London programme

Space has been reallocated to pedestrians on Southwark Street as far west as the Hop Exchange

On St Thomas Street, half the carriageway is now given over to pedestrians

Wands have been used to create more space at the tight corner outside Barclays Bank

Pavements have been widened on Borough High Street from the railway bridge in the north, as far south as the George Inn.

The measures also include the eastern end of Southwark Street towards the Hop Exchange, and the western end of St Thomas Street as far as the gates to Guy's Courtyard.

The widened pavements will give pedestrians more room to manoeuvre around the pinch points at the London Bridge Underground Station entrance and in front of Borough Market.

There's also much more space for pedestrians on the tight corner outside Barclays Bank.

The reallocation of road space from traffic to pedestrians is part of the Streetspace programme announced by the Mayor of London] on Friday.

Future measures could see cars and vans banned from London Bridge (there is already a temporary restriction) and from Waterloo Bridge.

The measures in the London Bridge area are all on Transport for London-controlled highways.

Southwark and Lambeth councils are both asking the public to suggest locations where highways could be adapted to improve social distancing.

For Southwark, visit https://southwarkstreetspace.commonplace.is

Lambeth's consultation is at https://lambethtransportcovidresponse.commonplace.is

