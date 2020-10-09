New images of Elephant & Castle’s upgraded tube station

Transport for London has published three images of the new entrance and ticket hall for Elephant & Castle Underground Station, scheduled for completion in eight or nine years' time.

How the entrance to Elephant & Castle tube station could look

The new ticket hall would be reached by escalators from street level

The view from inside the ticket barriers, showing the top of escalators to relocated Bakerloo line platforms (if the extension goes ahead)

The new tube station entrance and ticket hall is being built as part of the redevelopment of the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre site.

The new station entrance will allow passengers to reach their trains by both escalators and lifts and is designed to tie in with plans for the Bakerloo line extension.

Whilst the legal agreement attached to the planning permission for that development originally required the developer – Delancey – to have signed a binding agreement with Transport for London before demolition of the shopping centre could start, Southwark Council recently approved a variation to prevent a delay to the TfL agreement from holding up the start of demolition, due to begin next week.

Delancey says that the impact of the COVID-19 crisis means that TfL has not been able to finalise the development agreement within the expected timescale.

The revised legal agreement with Southwark Council now states that no works other than demolition will be permitted until the tube station deal is signed.

This week TfL published three images of the proposed Elephant & Castle Tube Station as part of the papers for a forthcoming meeting of its programmes & investment committee.

These papers confirm that TfL expects to enter a binding obligation to complete and open the new tube station next March.

Whilst Delancey is telling local residents that the opening of the new tube station is scheduled for autumn 2028 – and says it is encouraging TfL to bring the schedule forward – the TfL document puts the completion date at 2029.